Joe Judge also took a hit in NFLPA grades on working conditions

BOSTON -- The NFLPA released survey results on Wednesday, and they weren't great for the New England Patriots.

Turns out, the survey was a bit unkind to Joe Judge, too.

Judge returned to the Patriots last year after an unsuccessful two-year campaign as head coach of the New York Giants. His work as quarterbacks coach with Mac Jones last year in Foxboro didn't win him many fans in New England, but the players in New York who played for him apparently harbor some even worse feelings toward their former coach.

In the overview section of the grades given by Giants players, the NFLPA noted this:

"In many players' opinions, [Brian Daboll's] tenure is a stark change from former HC Joe Judge's tenure and an example of how quickly things can improve if the club prioritizes the well-being of players."

Overall, the Giants ranked eighth out of the NFL's 32 teams in the survey, with their lowest grade being a B. The Patriots, meanwhile ranked 24th, logging a D in the weight room category, a D+ on the team travel category, and C- in treatment of families and training room.

Certainly, the Patriots have some work to do if they want to build a better workplace for players. Just as certainly, players in New York felt compelled to call out Joe Judge by name when explaining how conditions can improve within a franchise.