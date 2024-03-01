J.J. McCarthy says his meeting with Patriots at NFL scouting combine went "amazing"

Sports Final: Jerod Mayo's staff is introduced and what the Patriots will be looking for at NFL Comb

BOSTON -- With the third overall pick in the NFL Draft and a glaring need at quarterback, the Patriots have been putting in a lot of work this week's NFL Scouting Combine. The New England brass has spoken with each of the "Big 3" atop the draft board in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, but they're doing their homework on guys further down the projected draft board, too.

That includes Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has only seen his draft stock climb over the last two months since helping the Wolverines to a national championship. McCarthy is on the outside of that top group of quarterbacks, who are projected to go 1-2-3 in some order come April 25, but could soon work his way into the conversation if he continues to impress during the pre-draft process.

McCarthy was asked about meeting with the Patriots when he spoke with reporters on Friday, and said that he came away impressed with everything that new head coach Jerod Mayo and the organization presented to him.

"It went amazing," McCarthy said of his meeting with New England. "Coach Mayo was just an awesome guy, asking really great questions. You could definitely tell he's been around this process a long time and been a part of it. Just great interactions.

"It would be an honor to be part of their organization," McCarthy added.

The 2024 season will be New England's fifth since Tom Brady's departure in free agency, and the team is still looking for an answer at quarterback after a failed experiment with Cam Newton and three seasons of declining play out of Mac Jones. Perhaps another Michigan man was the answer all along?

But this particular Michigan man would cost New England a lot more than just the 199th overall pick. McCarthy didn't put up eye-popping stats with the Wolverines last season, throwing for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes. But he's seen as a great decision-maker, throwing only four interceptions last season, and he plays big when it matters the most.

"The only stat I cared about was W's, and we did pretty good in that category," said a confident McCarthy.

Now that teams are getting a chance to meet with McCarthy and pick his brain, he's skyrocketed up the draft charts around the league. If the Patriots aren't sold on any of the top three quarterbacks, or if they get a Godfather-like offer for that third overall selection, they may feel comfortable in trading back and drafting McCarthy later.

That could have been a foolproof plan a few weeks ago. But it seems as the draft gets closer and closer, McCarthy keeps climbing up and up in the eyes of those around the league.