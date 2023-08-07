Jimmy Fund auctioning its cow parade 'herd' to raise money for Dana-Farber
BOSTON - Now you can own a piece of the Jimmy Fund's CowParade New England.
The cows, which have been on display around Boston, will be sold to raise money to support patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The cows will be released in "herds" every Monday through August 28. Starting bids are $5,000 for full-size cows and $3,500 for mini-moo sculptures.
Visit the Jimmy Fund website for more information.
