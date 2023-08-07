Watch CBS News
Jimmy Fund auctioning its cow parade 'herd' to raise money for Dana-Farber

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Jimmy Fund auctions off CowParade Art
Jimmy Fund auctions off CowParade Art 00:27

BOSTON - Now you can own a piece of the Jimmy Fund's CowParade New England.

The cows, which have been on display around Boston, will be sold to raise money to support patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

a-great-day-at-fenway.jpg
"A Great Day at Fenway" is one of the cows available for auction to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & The Jimmy Fund

The cows will be released in "herds" every Monday through August 28. Starting bids are $5,000 for full-size cows and $3,500 for mini-moo sculptures.

Visit the Jimmy Fund website for more information.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 11:42 AM

