Jimmy Buffett's final concert was surprise performance at Rhode Island restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – A surprise performance by Jimmy Buffett at a Rhode Island restaurant turned out to be the "Margaritaville" singer's final public concert.

Buffett died Friday after a years long battle with skin cancer. He was 76 years old.

In July, Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band surprised patrons at the Sunset Cove in Portsmouth, Rhode Island with an intimate performance for a few hundred people.

Portsmouth police shared a photo that weekend with Buffett.

Buffett had been hospitalized in Boston in May 2023, forcing him to cancel a South Carolina concert. He had also postponed dates at the end of 2022. Due to his health issues, Buffett did not resume touring.

Following Buffett's death, Sunset Cove posted a tribute and photos from the July performance.

"Jimmy Buffett, your kindness and love will always have a special place here at Sunset Cove. We will never forget the amount of smiles and love you brought to our community. You will truly be missed. May it always be 5 O'clock somewhere at Sunset Cove," the restaurant posted.