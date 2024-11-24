Jim Montgomery hired by St. Louis Blues days after being fired by Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Former Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery's time in unemployment didn't last long. The St. Louis Blues have hired Montgomery, who was fired last week after a sluggish start to the season, and signed him to a 5-year contract.

The Blues announced Sunday that Drew Bannister has been fired and Montgomery will take over head coaching duties.

Montgomery was fired Tuesday after the Bruins got off to an 8-9-3 start to the season.

Montgomery led the Bruins to the postseason in 2023 and 2024 while amassing a record of 120-41-23.

"I have nothing but respect and utmost appreciation for Jim Montgomery as a hockey coach, as a person," Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said after Montgomery's firing.

St. Louis is off to a 9-12-1 start to the season, leading to Bannister's firing.

The Bruins and Blues won't play again this season. The teams played both of this season's contests already earlier this month.

Montgomery will work with another former Bruins coach in St. Louis. Claude Julien, who led the Bruins to their 2011 Stanley Cup championship win, is an assistant coach for the Blues.

Since firing Montgomery, the Bruins have bounced back with two consecutive wins. Brad Marchand notched the eventual game-winner Saturday as the Bruins held on for a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins next play Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden before a road game against the Islanders the following night.