Passenger on JetBlue flight opens emergency door, deploys slide at Logan Airport

BOSTON - A passenger on a JetBlue flight opened an emergency exit door and deployed the slide while the plane was taxiing at Logan Airport Tuesday night, the FAA said.

The male passenger opened the door at about 7:30 p.m. on Flight 161. The Airbus A320 was headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

There were no injuries reported, according to Massport.

Restrained by other passengers

A spokesperson for JetBlue said the passenger opened an overwing exit "for unknown reasons" and remained on board the plane.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to reports of a disturbance on the aircraft after it had entered the active taxiway. One person has been detained.

"Shortly before takeoff, a passenger who wanted to deplane opened an aircraft door suddenly and without warning," state police said. "Other passengers restrained the individual until troopers arrived on scene to detain them for further questioning."

The passenger is expected to face charges and will be arraigned in East Boston District Court Wednesday morning. Their identity has not been released.

State police said preliminary information indicates it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. The FAA is investigating.