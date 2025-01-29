BC High mourns "tragic" death of Massachusetts priest in Spain

BOSTON - A Jesuit priest who once taught at Boston College High School "died tragically" while in Spain, Jesuits USA East Province confirmed.

In Spain for a cruise

Father Richard Gross, 80, died on Jan. 20. He was in Málaga, Spain, where he was preparing to embark on a cruise, said Jesuits USA East Province. It is unclear how exactly he died.

Portrait of Father Richard Gross. Jesuits USA East Province

Taught at Boston College High School

Gross, who grew up in Wrentham, graduated from Boston College in 1966 and was ordained as a priest in 1976. He taught history and social sciences at Boston College High School from 1969 to 1972 and then taught religion at the school from 1976 to 1981 and served as the school's director of communication in 1977. He also worked at Philips Academy in Andover from 1981 to 1992.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Father Richard Gross, SJ. Fr. Gross was a member of the USA East Province of Jesuits and lived in residence at BC High for the past 18 months," said a spokesperson for BC High School, in part. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Father Gross's family, his brother Jesuits, and all those blessed by his ministry and friendship. We pray for his eternal peace and comfort for those mourning his loss."

From 1992 to 2002, Gross served as director of the Newman Center at the University of Connecticut. He then served as a chaplain at several schools, including Vanderbilt University and La Salle University in Philadelphia.

Jesuits USA East Province said Gross returned to BC High in 2023 to continue serving at the school. Our Lady of Good Voyage in Boston's Seaport said on Facebook that Gross was also a frequent celebrant at the church.

No other information on Gross' death was immediately available.