Man dies from injuries sustained in Oxford fire
OXFORD -- A man has succumbed to his injuries suffered during a house fire in Oxford on Friday.
Family members were unable to reach Jesse Lamoureux as flames tore through the Leicester Street home. The 38-year-old eventually jumped out of a second-floor window.
He was pulled away from the raging fire by Oxford Police Sargeant Michael Gifford.
Oxford Fire Chief Laurent McDonald said the fire started in the first-floor living room, but the cause is unknown at this time.
McDonald said smoke detectors in the home were working.
