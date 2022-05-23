Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies from injuries sustained in Oxford fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man dies from injuries sustained in Oxford fire
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oxford fire 00:26

OXFORD -- A man has succumbed to his injuries suffered during a house fire in Oxford on Friday. 

Family members were unable to reach Jesse Lamoureux as flames tore through the Leicester Street home. The 38-year-old eventually jumped out of a second-floor window. 

He was pulled away from the raging fire by Oxford Police Sargeant Michael Gifford.

Oxford Fire Chief Laurent McDonald said the fire started in the first-floor living room, but the cause is unknown at this time.

McDonald said smoke detectors in the home were working.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 10:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.