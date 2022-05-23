Man dies from injuries sustained in Oxford fire

OXFORD -- A man has succumbed to his injuries suffered during a house fire in Oxford on Friday.

Family members were unable to reach Jesse Lamoureux as flames tore through the Leicester Street home. The 38-year-old eventually jumped out of a second-floor window.

He was pulled away from the raging fire by Oxford Police Sargeant Michael Gifford.

Oxford Fire Chief Laurent McDonald said the fire started in the first-floor living room, but the cause is unknown at this time.

McDonald said smoke detectors in the home were working.