Oxford police sergeant drags injured man away from burning home



OXFORD -- A man has a better chance of surviving the injuries he sustained during a fire thanks to the efforts of a police sergeant, Oxford police say. A fire broke out on Leicester Street around 12:55 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Michael Gifford was the first person to arrive on scene. He found a man who had jumped out of the second-floor window and couldn't move, police said.

After having a hard time moving the injured man, Gifford was able to find a tarp, roll the man onto it, and drag him to safety about 50 feet away from the burning home.

"The actions of Sergeant Gifford have given this man a better opportunity to survive this tragic incident," police said.

Sgt. Michael Gifford of the Oxford Police Department Oxford Police

The man and four others, including Gifford, were hospitalized. Gifford was treated for smoke inhalation and released. The status of the others is unknown at this time.

Video shows flames engulfing the home.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV two older women lived in the home and two others were staying with them.

"Scary. You see all these flames shooting up and then trucks lined all the way down the street," one said.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.