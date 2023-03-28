Watch CBS News
Teen hit by truck in remote Western Mass. cornfield dies from injuries

HATFIELD - A 19-year-old has died after he was hit by a pickup truck in a remote Western Massachusetts cornfield over the weekend, authorities say.

Jesse Johansmeyer, of Florence, was hit after a bonfire in the Hatfield meadows at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He died from his injuries in the hospital the next morning.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said the driver of the white pickup truck that hit Johansmeyer did not stop, and left the scene.

Attorney Tom Lesser, who is representing the victim's family, told The Daily Hampshire Gazette that if Johansmeyer received medical care sooner he would have survived.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Hatfield police at 413-247-0323.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 10:54 AM

