Jerod Mayo says Patriots aren't considering a change at offensive play-caller

FOXBORO -- While the Patriots appear to be toying with a change at quarterback to spark their offense, they will not be moving on from Alex Van Pelt as the team's offensive play-caller.

During his Monday morning video conference with reporters following the team's 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Mayo was asked if the team would consider such a change on the sidelines.

"That's not under consideration," Mayo said.

The Patriots hired Van Pelt to be their offensive coordinator after he spent the last four seasons in the same role for the Cleveland Browns. He's got an extended offensive coaching history in the NFL, which began in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach with the Buffalo Bills, but had never handled full play-calling duties until this season.

It hasn't gone well for Van Pelt or the New England offense over the first five weeks of the season. The Patriots are averaging just 12.4 points and 250.8 yards of offense per game -- both of which rank 31st in the NFL. The Patriots, now 1-4 on the year, have scored just 26 points over their last three games.

While Van Pelt will hang on to his offensive play-calling duties -- at least for now -- Mayo did seemingly open the door for rookie Drake Maye to take over for veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in the near future.

"My messaging is that every single day we're all being evaluated and it's no different now," Mayo said Monday morning. "When I meet with the coaches today, we're a solution-driven business and we have to look at every single unit and figure out how we use this roster to go out and win games."

Tune in to Patriots-Texans on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay (which you can also stream on CBSBoston.com), kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!