Jerod Mayo asks for some patience as he brings clarity to Patriots' offseason process

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

ORLANDO -- Jerod Mayo took a seat for his first-ever chat with reporters at the NFL's annual owners meetings in Orlando on Monday, hoping to clear the air on a few things for Patriots fans that are feeling a bit underwhelmed by the team's offseason.

But first, Mayo had to pay tribute to a tradition made famous under Bill Belichick.

"Shout out to the orange juice," Mayo said as he took his seat at the table. (Belichick slugging down some OJ during the 2015 owners meetings became an internet sensation.)

Refreshed and ready to go with some vitamin C, Mayo said that he was hoping that his nearly 20-minute chat on Monday would clarify some things about the team's offseason approach and team-building efforts. Mainly, Mayo touched on the team's strategy in free agency.

After he famously said the Patriots were ready to "burn some cash" on the open market, the Patriots didn't end up making a big splash when free agency kicked off. The team made it a point to re-sign their own free agents, but they struck out on the big names available. Most notably they missed on receiver Calvin Ridley, who picked the Titans over the Patriots.

"Everyone wants that big signing. But at the same time as we continue to put the team together, there has to be a process. It has to be a methodic process," Mayo said Monday. "Look, when there is a guy we want, the Krafts have already told us they'd spend. Offensively, we were picky as far as the players we were getting. That wasn't really a deep offensive free-agent class to make that type of a splash."

Mayo said that the team still has options to "weaponize" the offense this offseason, and that includes with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Pats are certainly leaning toward a quarterback with that pick, but Mayo said that the team is also listening to offers for the selection.

"We are open to trading the pick," said Mayo. "We're open to taking a guy there."

Mayo admitted that coming up short in free agency was "frustrating" but he's happy that the team was able to bring back a lot of its own talent, like right tackle Michael Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, and receiver Kendrick Bourne.

"The No. 1 priority was to get players back. It's not the most popular deal to get an offensive lineman back, but we want to take care of our own," said Mayo. "We did have targets we wanted but it didn't work out. We want guys who want to be part of this process, want to be part of the New England Patriots."

Mayo said that he doesn't regret saying that the team would burn cash in free agency, but he does think the phrasing could have been better.

"I know we have a lot of cash to utilize, but we have to spend it the right way. Ownership has done a good job letting Eliot [Wolf] and I know we have the cash to spend, but to spend it the right way," said Mayo.

While it was important to bring in their own guys, Mayo understands that may frustrate fans following a four-win season. He's asking for patience as he and the New England brass work to make sure this rebuild yields results as quickly as possible. He cautions, however, that the process will take time.

"I understand the frustration and the expectation that has really been built over the last 20 years. But at the same time, hopefully fans understand we are trying to build this the right way and bring in pieces we think are for the long term," said Mayo. "I think there is a combination of bringing people in for the short term, but we also have to think about the long term. And that is always a hard thing to do.

"I would ask Patriots fans for patience. There will be players that hit the wire, free agents, guys who are explosive. There will be guys in the draft and guys after the draft. Just sit back and let us do our job going forward," he said.