What to know about Jerod Mayo, the new head coach of the New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- Patriots fans are already pretty familiar with Jerod Mayo. They're going to get to know him even better now that he's the new head coach of the New England Patriots.

Mayo has been tabbed as the man to replace Bill Belichick, becoming the 15th head coach in Patriots franchise history on Friday. He's spent his entire NFL career -- as both a player and a coach -- in New England under Belichick, and will now look to fill Belichick's shoes. Or should we say, hoodie?

Here's what you should know about the new man in charge of the New England Patriots.

Jerod Mayo says he's ready to be an NFL head coach

Mayo may be the youngest head coach in the NFL -- one month younger than Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams -- but he says he's ready for the gig.

"I feel like I'm prepared and I feel like I'm ready," Mayo said in Week 18. "I can talk to men, women, old, young, White, Black -- it doesn't matter -- and hopefully develop those people to upstanding citizens and help them evolve."

Patriots players have been singing Mayo's praises since he joined the staff in 2019, because they absolutely love playing for him. It's cliché to say players would run through a wall for him, but chances are they'd actually do it if Mayo asked them.

He's a great communicator and a very bright defensive mind.

Robert Kraft believes in Jerod Mayo

Yeah, that is a little obvious considering Kraft hired him without interviewing any other candidates. But this has been Kraft's plan.

That was clear last season when the Patriots gave Mayo an extension to keep him from taking head-coaching interviews elsewhere. The Panthers and the Browns were reportedly interested, but Mayo stayed in New England. His contract had a succession plan in it, which is why the Pats were able to hire him so quickly after parting ways with Belichick.

In his chat with reporters after moving on from Belichick, Kraft said that he hired Belichick in 1999 after he regretted not hiring him in 1996 when he left for the Jets with Bill Parcells. Kraft was not going to let that happen again with Mayo.

Mayo is not a Belichick clone

Just because he played for Belichick, and then coached under Belichick, and was even referred to as "Jerod Belichick" by Tom Brady, doesn't mean that Mayo is simply a Belichick clone. He's far from it.

Expect much more collaboration under Mayo in nearly all aspects of the organization, since he won't have complete control like Belichick. And that isn't how Mayo works, anyways.

We already know that he can play well with others, given his relationship with Stephen Belichick -- a fellow linebackers coach and the son of Bill -- since 2019. The two collaborated to run the defense, with Mayo serving as the de facto defensive coordinator (without a title) while Belichick (Steven, that is) handled play-calling duties.

Mayo had a great playing career with the Patriots

Mayo chose to forego his senior season at Tennessee -- he graduated in three years with a degree in sports management -- after earning First-Team All-Sec honors as a junior. He was drafted by Belichick 10th overall in 2008, and put together an eight-year career in New England that saw him win Defensive Rookie of the Year, make a pair of Pro Bowls (2010 and 2012), and an All-Pro First Team (2010). He was a team captain for seven straight seasons from 2009-15, and won a Super Bowl in 2014.

Mayo was New England's defensive quarterback throughout his time with the Patriots. His 536 solo tackles ranks sixth all-time in New England history, and his 266 assists are second behind Tedy Bruschi's 394.

Mayo had a career outside of football after his retirement

After retiring from football in 2015, Mayo got out of football for a bit. He joined the corporate world and worked in financial services for Optum, a health company. He also has some background in the media, co-hosting Quick Slants with Tom E. Curran on NBC Sports Boston from 2016-19.

Expect some much more engaging press conferences from Mayo.

Mayo is a family man

Mayo and his wife, Chantel, have three daughters and a son.

You may remember his daughter, Chya, when she absolutely stole the show at Super Bowl Media Day in 2015, ahead of New England's win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Look at that smile and laugh that she got from Belichick!

Now, nine years later, imagine the hard-hitting questions she's going to have for her dad now that he's a head coach.

Mayo's brother, Deron, is also part of the Patriots organization, serving as the team's strength and conditioning coach the last six seasons. He joined New England after a six-year career in the Canadian Football League as a linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders.