Jerod Mayo's future with Patriots in doubt after "shift" within organization over last month

FOXBORO -- Is this Jerod Mayo's last Sunday as head coach of the New England Patriots?

While many assumed that Mayo would get a second season with the Patriots, the team has continued its downward spiral since its Week 14 bye, causing a "shift" in the organization over the last month.

When it comes to Mayo's job security for 2025, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he's now "leaning out" on Mayo's future during a "Safe or Not" segment on NFL Countdown.

"Now, all along the Kraft family has wanted to stand by him and give him support," Schefter said Sunday morning. "He was the hand-chosen successor to Bill Belichick. But over the last 30 days or so, the team has struggled. They've lost at home, fans have been angered, they've been apathetic, and it feels like within the organization, there's been a shift.

"There's nervous people inside the building right now and we are going to go 'leaning out; right now for Jerod Mayo," added Schefter.

Jerod Mayo on the hot seat

It's easy to see why such a shift would have occurred over the last 30 days. The Patriots have lost six straight, including all three games since the team's bye week. They were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals out of the bye, which had Mayo throwing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt under the bus after the loss. New England was competitive against the Bills in Buffalo in Week 16, but ultimately blew a 14-0 lead and let the Bills score 24 straight. And the team didn't build off that promising game, following it up with a horrendous 40-7 home defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.

That had fans booing the team and chanting "Fire Mayo" late in the game, prompting Jahlani Tavai to take aim at fans later in the week. It's been a disaster for the Patriots over the last month, and it sounds like this stretch could ultimately cost Mayo his job.

The Patriots are 3-13 heading into Week 18's finale against he Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium and can clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss.