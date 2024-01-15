Jerod Mayo reportedly interviewing Tem Lukabu for Patriots' defensive coordinator position

Sports Final: Why Jerod Mayo is the right choice to be head coach of the Patriots

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo hasn't even been formally introduced as the next head coach of the Patriots, but he's already working to fill out his staff in New England. Now that he'll be sitting in the big seat, Mayo has already lined up at least one interview for someone to be his defensive coordinator.

Mayo is set to interview Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for New England's defensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Lukabu joined the Panthers staff last season following a three-year run as Boston College's defensive coordinator.

New #Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has begun the process of filling out his staff, as he's set to interview #Panthers OLBs coach Tem Lukabu for their defensive coordinator position, source said. A former Boston College DC, he's been with #49ers and #Bengals, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

So at least Lukabu is familiar with Boston winters. In 2021, Lukabu had the Eagles ranked third nationally in passing yards allowed, when BC surrendered just 173.5 yards per game. Four members of Boston College's defense earned All-ACC honors that season.

Lukabu, 42, played linebacker at Colgate and has mostly worked with that position throughout his coaching career. He's been a linebackers coach at both the college and professional levels, with stints at Rhode Island (2008-09), Rutgers (2010-11), Colgate (2014), Mississippi State (2018), and with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019) and the Panthers (2023). He also served as a defensive line coach at Florida International University in 2015.

Lukabu was also a defensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers (2016-17) in the NFL.

While Mayo is reportedly set to interview Lukabu to be New England's defensive coordinator, there are reportedly offers out to both Steven and Brian Belichick to remain on Mayo's staff with the Patriots.