Steve and Brian Belichick "offered the opportunity" to remain on Jerod Mayo's staff with Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick last week, but that doesn't mean the franchise is done with all Belichicks.

Jerod Mayo is hard at work building out his staff in New England, and has reportedly offered positions to Belichick's sons -- Steve and Brian -- to remain with the Patriots, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"One other thing worth noting is that Belichick's sons, defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Steve, and safeties coach Brian, have both already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024," Breer reported Monday in his MMQB column.

Mayo and Steve Belichick worked in tandem over the last five seasons and ran the New England defense, which has been one of the NFL's best over that span. Last season was Steve's 12th year on the Patriots staff and the fifth in which he called plays defensively. Brian Belichick, who first joined the New England staff in 2016 as a scouting assistant, has served as the team's safeties coach for the last four years.

It's possible that Steve Belichick could become Mayo's defensive coordinator at some point -- as long as he doesn't follow his dad out the door. Bill Belichick is very likely going to get a new gig sometime in the near future, and he may want to bring his sons along for his next chapter.

Breer also noted in his column that Mayo could be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon too. Incumbent Bill O'Brien could remain on the staff, but he too may follow Belichick. If Mayo does need to go looking for a new OC, the Patriots will reportedly empower him to find the next guy.

"I think the Patriots are going to be very open-minded in trying to find the right guy for what'll probably be Mayo's most important hire," Breer wrote Monday.

The Patriots will formally introduce Mayo as the franchise's 15th head coach on Wednesday.