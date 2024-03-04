Jeremy Swayman, Bruins have reportedly begun contract extension discussions

BOSTON -- Friday's NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, forcing teams around the league to make their final moves for a push at winning a Cup.

But longer-term moves can still be made, too, and the Bruins may be moving in that direction with goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins have "begun discussing an extension with Jeremy Swayman."

The 25-year-old Swayman went to arbitration last offseason and ended up with a $3.475 million contract for this current season. Swayman had reportedly requested $4.8 million, while the team went in with a $2 million offer.

Earlier this season, Swayman said the arbitration hearing involved "hearing things that a player should never hear" coming from the Bruins.

This year, Swayman is 19-6-8 with a .919 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. Among goalies with at least 30 starts, Swayman ranks second in the NHL in save percentage and seventh in GAA. He's also tied for sixth with three shutouts. He's outperformed fellow netminder Linus Ullmark, making four more starts than Ullmark to this point of the year. Ullmark is 16-7-6 with a .910 save percentage and 2.80 GAA.

While Friedman did not report any contract extension being imminent, the Bruins would likely have to finish that deal if they intend to trade Ullmark before Friday. Ullmark has one more season at $5 million left on his deal, but he also has a 16-team no-trade list on that contract, further complicating any moves that might be made this week.

"If someone craves a netminder now, Boston's in a position to deliver," Friedman wrote. "There are two flaws to this, however. First, the Swayman/Ullmark combo gives the Bruins their best chance to win right now, and second, Ullmark has some control over this. If it involves a team he can say no to, he's earned the right to block. ... It's hard to predict where this ends up, but there's possibility of a bigger hockey trade or something as simple as added depth for the postseason."