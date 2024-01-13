Watch CBS News
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman selected for NHL All-Star Game

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will be playing in the NHL All-Star Game next month.

Swayman was chosen as part of the NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote, where fans got to vote for their favorite players online and through social media. Teammate David Pastrnak was already named as an All-Star.

Swayman was one of 12 players chosen and this is his first time playing in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 3 in Toronto.

