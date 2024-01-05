David Pastrnak named an NHL All-Star for second straight season

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak is heading back to the All-Star Game. The explosive Bruins forward was named an NHL All-Star for the fourth time in his career on Thursday night.

It's the second straight season that Pastrnak will represent the Black and Gold at the NHL's All-Star festivities, which will be held in Toronto in early February. Pastrnak was also an All-Star in 2019 and 2020, and earned MVP honors in 2020 after scoring four goals and tallying two assists in the event's semifinal and finals.

Pastrnak celebrated Thursday night by scoring a goal and dishing out a pair of assists in Boston's 6-5 loss to the Penguins at TD Garden. That upped his totals to 23 goals and 30 assists for the season, both of which lead the Bruins.

Pastrnak's 53 points on the season are tied for the third-most in the NHL. He's sixth in goals and tied for 10th in assists league-wide. He's coming off an incredible 2023 season when he set personal bests with 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 points.

The NHL's All-Stat weekend will run from Feb. 1-3, with this year's crop of players set to be drafted onto four teams of 11 players on Feb. 1. You can see all 32 NHL All-Stars that were named Thursday here, with the final 12 All-Stars set to be selected through fan voting, which runs through Jan. 11.