Blank Jeep key fobs, programming equipment stolen from locksmith in Easton armed carjacking

EASTON - Electronic programming equipment and blank vehicle key fobs were stolen from a locksmith in an armed carjacking in Easton Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, a locksmith for Mr. T's Lock and Key, was called to Oliver Street to assist with a vehicle lock out. When he arrived, he was approached by two suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun.

The suspects are described as Black men with face coverings. They stole the victim's cell phone, cash, and his work van. The van was found less than a half mile away on Canton Street.

Blank vehicle key fobs, specifically for Jeep Grand Cherokees, and electronic programming equipment were among the items taken from the locksmith's van.

The incident remains under investigation.