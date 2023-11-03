Bus driver charged in connection with crash that killed Brandeis University student

WALTHAM - A shuttle bus driver has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a Brandeis University student in Walthem last year.

Police said Jean Fenelon was speeding in November 2022, going 52 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone on South Street before crashing and hitting two trees. Thirty people were on the shuttle at the time, coming back from a hockey game at Northeastern University.

A damaged Brandeis University shuttle bus. CBS Boston

Vanessa Mark, 24, was killed in the crash. Her parents have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Fenelon and the bus company.

On Friday in court, a judge released Fenelon without bond, ordering him not to drive without a license and banning him from contating any witnesses in the case.