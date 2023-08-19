Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2022 bus crash that killed Brandeis student Vanessa Mark

WALTHAM - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a bus company and driver after a crash killed a Brandeis University student last November.

Vanessa Mark, 24, was killed last November after the shuttle bus jumped the sidewalk, went airborne and struck several trees. The bus was bringing Brandeis students back from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The crash also injured 27 people.

A damaged Brandeis University shuttle bus. CBS Boston

The lawsuit, filed by Mark's parents, claims the bus driver was speeding and that he had logged too many hours behind the wheel prior to the crash. They called the crash "entirely preventable."