Watch CBS News
Local News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2022 bus crash that killed Brandeis student Vanessa Mark

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in bus crash that killed Brandeis student 00:32

WALTHAM - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a bus company and driver after a crash killed a Brandeis University student last November.

Vanessa Mark, 24, was killed last November after the shuttle bus jumped the sidewalk, went airborne and struck several trees. The bus was bringing Brandeis students back from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The crash also injured 27 people.

530a-vo-brandeis-bus-crash.jpg
A damaged Brandeis University shuttle bus. CBS Boston

The lawsuit, filed by Mark's parents, claims the bus driver was speeding and that he had logged too many hours behind the wheel prior to the crash. They called the crash "entirely preventable."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.