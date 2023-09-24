J.C. Jackson a healthy scratch for Chargers in Week 3 vs. Vikings

Patriots GameDay: New England offensive line is at full strength Sunday vs. Jets

FOXBORO -- The Chargers gave J.C. Jackson a five-year, $82 million contract just over a year ago to be the team's top cornerback. On Sunday, Jackson will not play as Los Angeles looks to avoid an 0-3 start.

In a somewhat surprising move, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has left Jackson off the team's active roster for Sunday's game against the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings. Instead of matching up with Justin Jefferson -- one of the top receivers in the NFL -- Jackson is a healthy scratch for Los Angeles.

That's not exactly what you want out of a guy you gave $40 million in guaranteed money to, but that is where the Chargers and Jackson are at right now. Following a strong four-year run in Bill Belichick's defense in New England, Jackson has struggled to make an impact after signing his big money deal with Los Angeles.

Jackson was hurt in training camp last year and missed Week 1, and then struggled through five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He had a disappointing first two games to open the 2023 season as well. Though Jackson picked off Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1, Tyreek Hill torched Jackson and the L.A. secondary for 11 receptions, 215 yards, and a pair of touchdowns, while Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 win. In Week 2, Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of his 24 passes against the Chargers' defense, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win over Los Angeles.

It hasn't been pretty for Jackson in Los Angeles, and now he'll be watching a must-win game in Week 3 in street clothes.