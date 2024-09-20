Jayson Tatum got a tattoo of himself with the Larry O'Brien Trophy

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum will never forget the moment that he became an NBA champion. He's commemorated that milestone with a new tattoo on his back.

Tatum's back is getting pretty crowded with ink, but his latest tattoo is a recreation of him holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Pics of the tattoo made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

Jayson Tatum's new tattoo of him holding the championship trophy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZNFtDsKKrY — CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) September 20, 2024

The new tat is getting mixed reviews on social media, with a number of people criticizing Tatum for being "corny" for getting a tattoo of himself. But Tatum is criticized for anything and everything he does, so this is nothing new for the Celtics star.

It's also not the only new tattoo that Tatum has gotten this summer. In August, he showed off his tattoo of the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, which he received for his record-setting, 55-point effort in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Tatum is on quite the run this summer. He not only won an NBA title after leading the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists during the postseason, but he also picked up a second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. USMNT head coach Steve Kerr also gave Tatum plenty of motivation for the upcoming NBA season when he essentially benched him during Team USA's run to gold.

Off the court, Tatum is also on the cover of NBA 2k25 and recently released a new kid's book "Baby Dunks-a-Lot." In a few months, Tatum and the Celtics will being their quest to become the NBA's first back-to-back champs since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.