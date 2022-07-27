Jayson Tatum responds to Kevin Durant trade rumor: "I love our team"

BOSTON -- A cryptic tweet has left us wondering how Jaylen Brown feels about his involvement in the latest Kevin Durant-Celtics trade rumor. There is no such wondering when it comes to Jayson Tatum's thoughts on the trade.

Tatum was in New York City on Tuesday night for the premiere of the Showtime movie, Point Gods, and had some time to chat with reporters about the latest rumor. Boston and Brooklyn reportedly had some trade discussions for Durant, with Brown at the center of the package that would go to the Nets.

Brown sent out a "SMH" tweet shortly after the news broke, though it's unclear if he's unhappy with the Celtics for dangling him or at the media for bringing this all back into the spotlight. There are conflicting reporters as to when the offer was made -- and if it was even an official offer. It's kind of a mess, and having this info leak must be frustrating for all parties involved.

As for Tatum, he's just going about his offseason.

"I don't make anything of it," Tatum said when asked about the rumor. "I just play basketball."

Asked about the possibility of teaming up with Durant, Tatum was quick to say that he likes the roster that the Celtics currently have heading into the 2022 season.

"I've played with him during the Olympics. He's a great player," he said of Durant. "But that's not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don't know if that report is true or not."

After making a run to the NBA Finals, the Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to the mix this offseason. Those moves make Boston a much deeper and even more dangerous team in the Eastern Conference.

"We got two new pieces," Tatum said. "I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don't put that hat on to make decision."

Adding one of the top players in the NBA would help too, but the Nets are asking for a steep return for Durant. After the Celtics dangled Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick, the Nets countered by asking for Brown, Marcus Smart, another rotational player and multiple picks.

Tatum, however, isn't sure what to believe at the moment.

"I don't believe everything I see on TV," he said. "I've seen some [stuff] about me that was a lie. So you never really know what is true and what is not true."