Jayson Tatum arrives in Kevin Garnett-inspired jacket ahead of Game 7

BOSTON -- The Celtics have had plenty of non-basketball stars offering up their inspiration ahead of Monday night's Game 7 against the Miami Heat. But Jayson Tatum arrived to TD Garden with a jacket inspired by one of the last Celtics players to bring a title home to Boston.

Tatum, whose fashion has gotten a lot of attention over the years, arrived ahead of Game 7 in a Kevin Garnett-themed jacket on Monday. There are pictures of Garnett on the front and back, along with Garnett's famous phrase "Anything is Possible," which he shouted after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA title with a Game 6 blowout win over the L.A. Lakers in Boston.

“Anything is possible.” 🗣



Tatum arrives at TD Garden for Game 7! pic.twitter.com/FhFAwlSJ3c — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2023

The Celtics are hoping to prove that anything remains possible, as the team looks to complete a remarkable comeback from being down 3-0 to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Earlier Monday, Garnett tweeted out a video of himself and his mentality ahead of a Game 7 while he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Big Ticket certainly has a way with words.

The city of Boston has enjoyed a handful of epic comebacks from its sports teams over the years, so the Celtics have no shortage of inspiration to turn to -- not that they need any inspiration heading into Monday night's Game 7. Comeback authors David Ortiz and Julian Edelman narrated the Celtics' pump-up video ahead of Monday's deciding game.