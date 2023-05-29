David Ortiz, Julian Edelman narrate Celtics' pump-up video before Game 7 vs. Heat

Celtics look to make history Monday at TD Garden during Game 7 against Heat

BOSTON -- There have been some legendary moments in Boston sports history. The Celtics have a chance to author the latest chapter on Monday night.

With Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden, the Celtics are looking to become the first team in NBA history to win a series after trailing 3-0. Prior to this series, 150 teams have tried, and they have all failed.

To help set the stage, the Celtics called upon two guys who know a few things about comebacks to narrate their pregame hype video.

The Celtics used the voices of David Ortiz, who drove the Red Sox out of the depths of a 3-0 hole vs. the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS, and Julian Edelman, whose miraculous fingertip catch highlighted the Patriots' historic 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

The video starts with shots of Jimmy Butler pointing at and mocking the Celtics' during the Heat's Game 3 blowout victory, and it ends with a distinct message from Big Papi.

it's not about making history, it's about 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 history. pic.twitter.com/8m1a4kz8pN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2023

Boston, quite clearly, is ready for Game 7.