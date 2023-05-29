David Ortiz, Julian Edelman narrate Celtics' pump-up video before Game 7 vs. Heat
BOSTON -- There have been some legendary moments in Boston sports history. The Celtics have a chance to author the latest chapter on Monday night.
With Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden, the Celtics are looking to become the first team in NBA history to win a series after trailing 3-0. Prior to this series, 150 teams have tried, and they have all failed.
To help set the stage, the Celtics called upon two guys who know a few things about comebacks to narrate their pregame hype video.
The Celtics used the voices of David Ortiz, who drove the Red Sox out of the depths of a 3-0 hole vs. the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS, and Julian Edelman, whose miraculous fingertip catch highlighted the Patriots' historic 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.
The video starts with shots of Jimmy Butler pointing at and mocking the Celtics' during the Heat's Game 3 blowout victory, and it ends with a distinct message from Big Papi.
Boston, quite clearly, is ready for Game 7.
