Jaylen Brown caught on camera giving a brutally honest assessment of Bronny James

John Karalis on a special Celtics locker room and the team's stability throughout its title run

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown had a front-row seat for Monday night's Celtics-Lakers Summer League tilt in Las Vegas, and did not come away impressed with Bronny James. He was caught on camera sharing a brutally honest assessment of LeBron James' son, which has gone viral given the nature of his scouting report.

Brown was courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center with Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese, and a brief exchange between the three was caught by the NBC Sports Boston cameras during the game broadcast.

"Honestly, I don't think Bronny is a pro," Brown appeared to say of the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick & Angel Reese are courtside in Vegas tonight pic.twitter.com/8Dfmhtszqw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 16, 2024

After Gondrezick responded that Bronny would end up in the G League, Brown rebutted.

"I don't think so, I think because of his name he'll be on the Lakers," the Celtics star appeared to say.

While that is an opinion held by many in regards to the younger James, Brown has been catching a lot of flack from Lakers fans since the video went viral. He responded early Tuesday morning with a post on X, essentially confirming what he said but also backpedaling just a bit.

"It's a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity," Brown wrote. "Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth."

It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth https://t.co/qO4muFSvrn — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 16, 2024

Brown has been in the news a lot for what he's said -- or hasn't said -- this summer. This latest incident will at least add more fuel to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

The Summer League Celtics easily handled the Lakers on Monday night, 88-74, on 22 points and eight rebounds by Neemias Queta. It's easy to see why Brown wasn't impressed with the 19-year-old James, who got the start for the Lakers but scored just two points off 1-for-5 shooting.