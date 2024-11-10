Jaylen Brown back in Celtics lineup for Sunday's clash vs. Bucks

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown will be back in the Boston Celtics lineup for Sunday afternoon's tilt against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Brown is officially available for Boston after missing the last four games with a left hip flexor strain. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Brown will not be on a minutes restriction against the Bucks.

Brown hasn't played in more than a week, last appearing for the Celtics in a Nov. 1 road win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics went 3-1 with Brown out of the lineup.

For the season, Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals over his six games for Boston. He's shooting 40 percent from the floor overall, though he's hitting just 26.7 percent of his attempts from downtown.

Jaylen Brown's Hip Injury

The Celtics considered Brown day-to-day after he sat out the second leg of a back-to-back with the Hornets in Charlotte. He told the Boston Globe last weekend that the injury had been bothering him since training camp, and an MRI had recently revealed fluid on his hip.

The Celtics maintained that Brown's injury was nothing serious, but he missed a big game against the Golden State Warriors in Boston on Wednesday night. That was the team's lone loss while Brown was out, as the Celtics fell to Golden State, 118-112.

The Celtics won road games over the Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks, and beat the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday night without Brown in the lineup. Boston is 8-2 on the season heading into Sunday's game against the 2-7 Bucks in Milwaukee.