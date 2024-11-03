Jaylen Brown day-to-day for Celtics with lingering hip injury

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown missed Saturday's win over the Charlotte Hornets with a hip flexor injury, an ailment that has been bothering since training camp. Brown isn't sure if he'll be able to play Monday night when the Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks.

Brown sat out Saturday's second leg of a back-to-back in Charlotte after he played 37 minutes in Friday night's win over the Hornets.

MRI in training camp revealed Brown's hip injury

Brown told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe that an MRI during training camp revealed a strain and fluid in his hip. He'll undergo more imaging in the coming weeks.

"I got an MRI in training camp and it's been back and forth since then," Brown told Washburn. "[Friday] I think I extended it a little more, and it's already been giving me some trouble. I'm going to have to get another MRI and go from there."

The Hornets gave the Celtics some fight on Friday night before Boston was able to pull away late. Brown scored 25 points for the C's off 8-of-19 shooting (though he was 0-of-6 from three-point range) to go with six rebounds and five assists.

"I don't like to miss games, especially at the start of the year, but it's been bothering me," Brown added.

Brown said the injury has affected his explosion and burst.

"Thinking about it kind of throws everything off a little bit, but I'll be fine," he said.

Jaylen Brown day-to-day for Celtics

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Brown is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's win, so we'll see if he's able to suit up Monday against his hometown Hawks. Brown is still playing at a high level for the 6-1 Celtics despite the injury, averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his six games this season.