Rookie WR Javon Baker among Patriots inactives for Week 1

BOSTON -- A number of Patriots player who were listed as questionable for Week 1 are good to go in Cincinnati. Rookie receiver Javon Baker, however, is not.

Baker is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game, while safety Jabrill Peppers (hip), tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen), running back Antonio Gibson (hip), and linebacker Josh Uche are all active for New England as the Patriots get set to kick off their 2024 season against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Peppers was added to the injury report on Saturday, but went through warmups and was cleared to play on Sunday.

Here is the full list of New England's inactives for Sunday's clash with the Bengals:

WR Javon Baker

OT Demontrey Jacobs

LB Curtis Jacobs

DT Eric Johnson

QB Joe Milton (emergency third QB)

G Sidy Sow

G Zach Thomas

Some may assume that Baker's healthy scratch is part of the punishment that the rookie received for his recent social media rant against police after he was given a ticket. But head coach Jerod Mayo said last week that Baker's team-issued punishment was "not to the level of missing the game" in Week 1.

It likely has more to do with Baker's inability to finish several catches during the preseason. It's disappointing that he's inactive to begin his pro career, but he'll have plenty of opportunity to grow throughout the season.

Without Baker, the Patriots will have a receiving corps of DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, K.J. Osborn, and Kayshon Boutte for quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday.

As for the offensive line, it'll be interesting to see how much Lowe plays after he was limited all week in practice with an abdomen injury. Chuks Okorafor is the team's projected starter at left tackle, but Lowe played much better in that spot during the preseason. We'll see how much of a rotation Mayo employs at left tackle on Sunday.

With Sow out (he was ruled out Friday), the Patriots could turn to Michael Jordan to start at left guard. Jordan was elevated from the New England practice squad on Saturday.

As for the Bengals, Cincinnati will have star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is active despite not reaching a contract extension with the team ahead of Sunday's game. However, Joe Burrow will not have the services of receiver Tee Higgins, who is out with a hamstring injury.