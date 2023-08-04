Jason Aldean concertgoers denied refund after evacuating for severe weather

MANSFIELD - What was supposed to be a fun night at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield turned chaotic Saturday when a storm rolled through during the Jason Aldean concert.

"My 10-year-old, I said hold my hand, don't let go," Alexis DeFranc told WBZ-TV. "Stay by my side. I said trust me; I'll get us out of here."

As the heavy rain and lightning moved in, confusion grew inside the amphitheater as concertgoers were told to evacuate and seek shelter.

Sarah Covel said her 18-year-old son was told the show was canceled altogether.

"Police and staff. The whole lot they were in were told they had to leave," she said. "$236 for two tickets, which isn't cheap. Concert tickets are not cheap."

The WBZ Weather Team's doppler images show just how close the tornado was to the Xfinity Center that evening.

A tornado touched down in Foxboro and Easton on July 29, 2023 CBS Boston

The country singer eventually returned to the stage. Some were notified, while others weren't.

"They got in the car and left and when they found out they could go back," Covel explained, "they couldn't get back in. They weren't letting anybody back in the parking lot."

They weren't the only ones turned away at the door, despite having tickets to the show.

The DeFranc family paid more than $300 for four tickets.

"I mean, I'm upset because it's supposed to be this really cool experience for my kids' first concert," she said.

The parents emailed management at the Xfinity Center and LiveNation - asking for a refund.

"I got all that information... I sent it to them, and I got nothing," Covel said.

LiveNation sent WBZ-TV a statement, explaining that they rely on meteorologists and experts on the ground when severe weather strikes.

"The safety of our fans, artists and crew is our priority. Weather events are dynamic situations, and we consult with meteorologists, experts, and local authorities to make decisions about how to respond to severe weather. Due to the forecast, we evacuated the outdoor amphitheater out of abundance of caution. After the storm passed, fans reentered the venue and enjoyed a great show."

A LiveNation spokesperson is asking concerned ticketholders to email Guest Services. Both Covel is waiting on a response and DeFranc said the company explained they won't be issuing a refund to her at all.

Overall, DeFranc said it's been a disappointing experience. "It was really frustrating and disappointing that this happened," DeFranc said.