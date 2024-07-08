Jarren Duran had a tear-filled phone call with his dad after being named an All-Star

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran has become a dynamic player for the Boston Red Sox and put together an incredible first half of the 2024 season. On Sunday, he earned the first All-Star nod of his career.

Immediately after receiving the news, Duran picked up the phone and called his father, Octavio. As Duran explained during the broadcast of Sunday night's 3-0 Red Sox victory over the Yankees in New York, it was a tear-filled chat between the two.

"It's pretty special, honestly," Duran told ESPN's Karl Ravech while in the field. "I called my dad. We both broke down crying. It's kind of hard to focus on that when you play the Yankees at night. It was one of those quick little love things, but then you have to focus back up."

Duran went 0-for-3 atop the Boston lineup Sunday night, but that doesn't take away from what he's done in his fourth MLB season. He has been one of the team's most important and most electric players at the plate, slashing .276/.338/.475 with 24 doubles, 10 triples, 10 home runs, and 59 runs scored.

He's been a giant menace on the base paths too, stealing 21 bags while being caught just three times. Last week, Duran became the first player in American League history to log 100 or more hits, at least 10 homers, at least 10 triples, and steal at least 20 bases before the All-Star break.

Duran had more to say about the All-Star honor after Sunday night's win, though he still had trouble putting it all in perspective. He said that struggling through his first two seasons in the big leagues -- which led to struggles with his mental health -- made his first All-Star nod all the more special.

"It means a lot. Coming from where I came from and dealing with what I had to deal with, it feels good," he said. "It's hard to put into words. It's a proud moment. Proud of [myself], proud of the team, proud for my teammates."

Duran will now head to Arlington, Texas for the July 16 Midsummer Classic at Globe Life Field. He'll be joined by Red Sox teammates Rafael Devers (who is off to his third All-Star game) and fellow first-timer Tanner Houck.