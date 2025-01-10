Jarren Duran, Red Sox may be heading to arbitration over $500,000

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran was one of the most dynamic players on the Boston Red Sox last season, but it looks like the two sides might head to salary arbitration this winter over $500,000. The Red Sox and the All-Star outfielder failed to agree to terms on a 2025 contract ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Duran asked for a $4 million salary for next season, while the Red Sox held strong at $3.5 million, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. That the Red Sox are quibbling with ones of the team's best players over half-a-million dollars -- after not dishing out any big-money contracts in free agency this winter -- isn't sitting well with the Fenway Faithful.

It's bringing back memories of all those years the team took Mookie Betts to arbitration before ultimately trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Duran isn't on the same level that Betts was when he went to arbitration with the Red Sox in 2018 (fresh off his MVP season and a World Series title), 2019, and 2020, but he's one of the players that Boston could potentially build around.

Arbitration hearings can get messy as teams explain why a player isn't worth the money they're seeking, and can do some serious damage for negotiations down the road. The Red Sox and Duran have until the middle of January to reach an agreement, or the case will be decided by an arbitrator.

Jarren Duran's breakout season for Red Sox

Duran emerged as a star for the Red Sox in 2024 when he slashed .285/.342/.492 to go with 21 homers, 75 RBI, 111 runs scored. He led baseball with 48 doubles and 14 triples, and was an All-Star for the first time of his career. Duran earned MVP honors for the Midsummer Classic after he hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to lift the American League to a 5-3 win.

The 28-year-old is eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career, and will be eligible for free agency after the 2028 season unless the two sides work out a long-term extension. Duran made $760,000 for the 2024 season.

Red Sox agree to deals with three players

While the Duran contract remains unresolved, the Red Sox did agree to contracts with the team's three other arbitration-eligible players: Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and newcomer Garrett Crochet.

Houck, who was also and All-Star last season, agreed to a $3.95 million salary for the 2025 season. Crawford will make $2.75 million for the upcoming season, after going 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA over 33 starts in 2024.

The Red Sox traded four prospects to the White Sox to acquire Crochet in December, and agreed to a $3.8 million deal for the 2025 season with the lefty on Thursday. The two sides have reportedly begun discussing a long-term extension, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.