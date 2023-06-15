2 Worcester residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Pence goes after Trump for Jan. 6 Pence goes after Trump for Jan. 6 as former president faces possible indictment 05:38

WORCESTER - Two Worcester residents are the latest to face charges related to the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Jimmy Hoang Duong, 54, and 51-year-old Julie Miller, who is also known as Hong Ngo, "unlawfully entered" the Capitol building, investigators said. They were arrested Tuesday and face charges that include disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority.

The FBI used geolocation data to determine that phones belonging to the pair were inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Miller reportedly said they were roommates and in the Washington, D.C. area for a vacation when they decided to attend then-President Donald Trump's "Stop The Steal" rally.

Duong and Miller entering the U.S. Capitol FBI

Both said they did not commit any acts of violence or vandalism inside the Capitol, according to the FBI. Miller turned over video she took inside the Senate Parliamentarian's office.

"In MILLER'S recording, an unknown person stated 'Don't destroy anything,'" according to the FBI criminal complaint. "MILLER replied, 'They already did. Everything is already destroyed.'"

The FBI said the pair stayed inside the office for about five minutes and Duong, waring a "TRUMP" hat, took a photo of Miller sitting in a desk chair "before they were pushed out the door by police."

Duong taking a photo of Julie Miller in the Senate Parliamentarian's office. FBI

Surveillance video shows they re-entered the building a second time a few minutes later and took pictures near the entrance until police pushed them out again.

Duong and Miller after re-entering the Capitol FBI

The FBI Boston Division says it has now charged 24 people in connection with the Capitol breach.