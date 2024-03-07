Mother of slain NH journalist James Foley writes book about his legacy, healing

BOSTON - Ten years after journalist and New Hampshire native James Foley was killed by ISIS, his mother is telling his story.

In 2012, Foley was working in Syria covering the country's civil war when terrorists kidnapped him. He was publicly beheaded two years later.

Diane Foley has now written a book talking about her son's impact and how she learned to heal after his death.

She said before the kidnapping, there was no entity or person in the government designated to help families of Americans abducted overseas.

"So now we have very talented people, passionate people who try to help families in our situation and more than 100 innocent U.S. nationals have come home since 2014," Diane Foley said. "So that makes me feel good. That's Jim's legacy."

Foley's book "American Mother" is set to be released next week.

