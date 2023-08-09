James Coe arrested for murder of mother in Danville, NH

DANVILLE, NH - A woman found dead in her home in Danville, New Hampshire last week was allegedly killed by her son.

Police say 20-year-old James Coe shot his mother, 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe with a rifle on August 3. An autopsy determined Damato-Coe died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV that they heard rapid gunfire before Coe's body was found at the home on Back Road.

James Coe was arrested in Revere on Thursday. He is charged with second degree murder and falsifying physical evidence "for knowingly altering, concealing, and removing the rifle used to commit the crime."

Coe is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court followed by extradition proceedings to New Hampshire.