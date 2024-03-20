Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center fire likely caused by welding work

BOSTON – A Tuesday fire at the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center was likely caused by welding work being done outside the building, the hospital said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a contractor was doing work on the exterior of the building near the MRI suite when flames began.

The fire spread to that wing of the building. Though damage was mostly limited to the building's exterior, there was smoke damage inside the MRI wing.

The hospital said the MRI machine itself suffered only minimal damage. Most of the damage to the machine was due to "quenching," which reduces the MRI's magnetic field.

About 350 people were safely evacuated from the facility during the fire. People were let back inside within 45 minutes, with the exception of the MRI wing.

Scheduled MRI appointments are still being honored using the research MRI at the Jamaica Plain facility and the Diagnostic Imagery Unit at the VA Boston's West Roxbury hospital.

A small number of veterans will need to have their appointments rescheduled.

The MRI suite is expected to reopen next week once cleaning and restoration work is complete.

Some veterans reported that they did not hear the fire alarm. The VA said the system has recently passed inspection, but the area will be reinspected as a precaution.

"The safety of our veterans, visitors and staff is always our top priority," said Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston Healthcare System. "I want to reassure everyone that VA Boston will continue to provide the care our veterans have earned."