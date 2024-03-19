Fire at Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center damages MRI equipment

BOSTON – No one was hurt during fire at the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain on Monday, but damage will be impacting the facility for the foreseeable future.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the facility on South Huntington Ave.

The fire started outside the MRI suite and extended to that wing of the hospital. Welding work was being done at the time, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Deputy Fire Chief Martin McCormack said if hospital workers were not able to shut off the equipment so quickly, it could have been a dangerous situation.

"For firefighters and patients it's a very dangerous machine to be around," he said. "Especially for firefighters, it can take tools out of their hands and put it right into the machine. So we have to be very careful around that."

Despite the fire being quickly extinguished, damage was done in the area.

There will be no diagnostic testing done at the Jamaica Plain hospital for the foreseeable future. Officials said veterans will be rescheduled or sent to other VA facilities.

It is not clear how many patients will be impacted.