Jakobi Meyers expected to play Thursday night vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones may not have an offensive line on Thursday night, but he should have his top receiver against the Bills. Jakobi Meyers is expected to play when the Patriots host the Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Meyers said as much this week leading up to the game, but a lot can change over a few days. Trent Brown was just added to the injury report Thursday morning because of an illness, and is now questionable for the AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium.

But it sounds like nothing has popped up with Meyers' shoulder injury, which he suffered in last Thursday night's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The ailment limited Meyers to just 16 snaps in the game and he was limited during practice this week. Meyers was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Wednesday.

Having Meyers is big for the New England offense, as he leads the Patriots with 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's second in reception with 47, trailing only running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who has caught a team-high 50 passes this season.