Trent Brown added to Patriots injury report, now questionable vs. Bills with an illness

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were already a little thin along their offensive line heading into Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. They may be a lot thinner than initially anticipated.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was added to the injury report on Thursday morning, and is now considered questionable with an illness. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn was already ruled out on Wednesday with a foot injury, and Marcus Cannon remains on IR with a concussion.

Brown's absence would make things rather precarious for Mac Jones, who has been sacked 24 times in his eight games this season. If Brown does have to miss the game, the Patriots may have to turn to Conor McDermott at one of their tackle spots.

But New England signed McDermott off the New York Jets practice squad just nine days ago, so they may not want to throw him right into the fire against a team like Buffalo. The Bills will be without Von Miller on Thursday, but Buffalo still has talented pass rushers in Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Boogie Basham, who have have combined for 10.5 sacks this season.

If Brown can't go, Yodny Cajuste could take his spot guarding Jones' blind side. Michael Onwenu could move from guard to right tackle, with McDermott seeing time at right guard.

However it shakes out, not having Brown would be a huge blow for the Patriots in their biggest game of the season. We'll know for sure when the team announces its inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

WBZ-TV gets you ready for the Patriots-Bills clash with a special Thursday night edition of Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Bills are done at Gillette Stadium, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!