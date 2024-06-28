It doesn't sound like Jake DeBrusk will be back with the Bruins

BOSTON -- The Bruins will have their attention on the NHL Draft this weekend, but after all the picks are made, Boston's focus will shift to free agency. With seven unrestricted free agents and roughly $23 million to spend, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney figures to be a busy man this offseason.

Sweeney spoke with reporters in Las Vegas on Thursday, and believes that all seven of Boston's UFAs will hit the open market come Monday. He also sounds like he is bracing to lose one of the team's most productive forwards this offseason in Jake DeBrusk.

Sweeney said there has been no progress in talks with the winger in quite a while.

"I don't have any update at this point in time," Sweeney said of the DeBrusk negotiations. "I suspect that Jake will head to (unrestricted free agency) and test the market. I remain consistent that we've been in negotiations with Jake. We haven't had any productive talks in quite some time. At the end of the day, that's his prerogative to see what July 1 brings."

DeBrusk had 19 goals and 21 assists over 80 games last regular season, which was productive but a step back from his 2022-23 season. But he set himself up well for free-agent negotiations by leading all Boston scorers with five goals and 11 points during the Bruins' postseason run.

Boston's other unrestricted free agents include forwards Danton Heinen, James van Riemsdyk, and Pat Maroon, and defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, and Kevin Shattenkirk. Sweeney said that he has spoken with Heinen's camp about a return and had talks with reps for another player, but didn't want to jump to any conclusions.

"They kind of know what our position is, each and every one of those individuals and their representation. I think it's advantageous for them to take that knowledge. I don't think it helps anybody's situation for me to declare anything," he said.

Sweeney said one of his biggest priorities this offseason is locking goaltender Jeremy Swayman into a long-term deal, and he hopes to get that done ahead of Monday. Swayman is a restricted free agent after he was awarded a $3.475 million deal in arbitration last year, but will be Boston's top netminder next year after the team traded away Linus Ullmark on Monday.

As for signing outside free agents, Sweeney said his focus is on adding some depth at center.

"We'd like to deepen the middle of the ice with us," he said. "So that's where we're we've been focused in trying to have those talks with our group to say, 'OK, who would be the guy?' And make hopefully the pitch at the right time that we can add a player of that nature. I think we continue to look to strengthen our back end and complement the group we have there, and then from there it's sort of like, how much of the pie is left?"

Sweeney promised that the Bruins will be "aggressive to try to improve our hockey club."