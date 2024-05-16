Jacoby Brissett embraces being a mentor to Drake Maye, but is also determined to be Patriots' starting QB

FOXBORO -- The Patriots drafted Drake Maye with visions of the big-armed, 21-year-old developing into the franchise's quarterback for years to come. But knowing they'd be using the third overall pick on a young passer that may need some time to get there, the Pats also signed veteran Jacoby Brissett earlier in the offseason.

Chances are Brissett will be New England's starting quarterback when Week 1 of the 2024 season arrives, unless Maye proves that he's ready for the spotlight throughout training camp and the preseason. However it plays out, Brissett is ready to do what is best for the Patriots.

Even if that means taking a backseat to someone a decade younger than him.

The 31-year-old Brissett is back for his second stint with the Patriots, and he's a much different player and person than his first time in New England. When the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2016, Brissett was the third QB on the depth chart behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. That trio had an incredible relationship, calling themselves a wolfpack, and Brissett learned quite a bit under the two quarterbacks ahead of him.

Now an eight-year veteran with 48 starts under his helmet, Brissett is a leader in the locker room and ready to return the favor and help lead the young quarterbacks on New England's roster. While some veteran quarterbacks vehemently oppose being a mentor for someone trying to take their job, Brissett is someone who embraces such a role. And in New England, Brissett will make sure he's the best mentor and teammate to everyone in the QB room, which also includes sixth-round pick Joe Milton and holdover Bailey Zappe.

"When I was here the first time, you realize everybody's your mentor that's older than you in this league or has more experience, and I hope I'm that for more than just Drake," Brissett told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. "And be a helping person for players on this team. When people ask that to other guys, I don't understand the bad part. I'm a teammate first. I hope I can be a good teammate to not only him but everybody on this team."

Brissett remembers his days as a rookie following around Brady and soaking up everything he could from the future Hall-of-Famer. He said that he's excited to work with Maye, who is just as eager to pick the brain of Brissett.

"He's already texting me about plays and how I think about things and cadence, all the little nuances of being in this position at this level," Brissett said of Maye.

Make no mistake, Brissett wants to be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. So does Maye, Milton, and Zappe for that matter. All four will be battling their backsides off to accomplish that goal, and Brissett believes that competition will bring out the best in all of them.

"I think the good thing about our room is honestly everybody wants to be the guy. Everybody's competing to be the guy. That's what you want," he said. "If none of us wanted to play, then our room would be messed up. Like we would be in bad hands in this organization.

"I think everybody understands that, and everybody wants to play," he added.

Ultimately, the best quarterback will win the job in September. At some point in the future, Maye will earn his opportunity and take over at the most important position on the field.

And if that happens sooner rather than later, Brissett will be right there to support him every step of the way.