Jack Jones, Jake Bailey push back after Patriots place them on reserve/suspended list

FOXBORO – The Patriots moved rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the reserve/suspended list on Friday, but both players have pushed back against the decision through statements released by their agents.

Bailey was designed to return from injured reserve on December 21, and had been seen on the practice field in recent weeks. Bailey was placed on IR November 19 with a back injury after struggling for a second straight season.

On Friday, Bill Belichick told reporters that Bailey's season was over and he would not be activated.

Jones, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury on December 12 against the Cardinals. He was placed on IR December 31.

Mike Reiss reported on Friday that Jones was suspended in part due to being fined for missing rehabilitation appointments. Jones' agent said in a statement to ESPN that there had been a "miscommunication" and the rookie hoped to "reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots."

On Saturday, Bailey's agent Doug Hendrickson said in a statement to Reiss that the punter did not miss any treatments while on IR and was hoping to return to the field.

"This comes as a surprise given his full participation during injury reserve. We have filed a grievance to fight this unknown suspension," Hendrickson said, via Reiss.

Because both players were placed on the reserve/suspended list effective December 31, their punishments are set to cost them game checks for the final two games of the season.