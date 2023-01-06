Bill Belichick reveals that punter Jake Bailey's season is over

FOXBORO -- Jake Bailey showed up a practice a few weeks ago, indicating that the Patriots may active their injured punter off IR before the season came to an end. That will not be the case, Bill Belichick announced on Friday.

Bailey wasn't spotted at practice this week, and he will not be returning for Sunday's regular-season finale in Buffalo. Belichick explained Friday that the punter is ineligible after his 21-day window expired. With that, Bailey has reverted back to IR.

The Patriots placed Bailey on IR with a back injury on Nov. 19. He was having a down year in the punting game, averaging a net of just 35.2 yards on his 37 punts. It was a career-low for the former All-Pro punter, who also struggled to pin opponents inside the 20.

But Bailey was filling an important role on kickoffs, giving veteran Nick Folk a break from those duties. Folk had to take over when Bailey went down, and in turn, started to miss some field goals.

Veteran Michael Palardy was signed to punt for New England, but he too has struggled mightily. As a team, the Patriots are last in the NFL with a net punting average of just 35.7 yards.

Prior to the season, the Patriots and Bailey agreed to a four-year, $13.5 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid punters in the league.

The 8-8 Patriots close out the regular season against the Bills in Buffalo. New England can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

