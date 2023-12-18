J.C. Jackson's agent reveals why cornerback didn't play in Patriots' loss to Chiefs

FOXBORO -- Cornerback J.C. Jackson was active for the Patriots on Sunday but did not see the field during New England's 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. We now know why Jackson did not partake in the game.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't offer up an explanation after the loss, saying only that Jackson "wasn't available."

"Leave it at that," Belichick added.

But Jackson's agent, Neil Schwartz, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client "is dealing with a mental health issue."

MassLive's Karen Guregian added that Jackson didn't play due to "a personal matter coming up."

Jackson was not among the inactive players that the Patriots announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday, and his teammates said after the loss that they didn't know that Jackson would be unavailable leading up to the game. Rookie corner Alex Austin, who played in place of Jackson, didn't know he was getting the start until just before gametime.

This is the latest turn in a bumpy season for Jackson, whom the Patriots acquired from the Chargers in October. He had a falling out in Los Angeles, with the Chargers trading him just one year into a five-year, $82.5 million contract that he signed with L.A. in 2022.

Jackson earned that big contract thanks to his solid four-year run with the Patriots from 2018-21, when he picked off 25 passes for the New England defense. But his second run with the Pats has not been as successful. Jackson was benched by the Patriots for the team's Week 9 loss to the Commanders for missing curfew, and was then told to stay home while the team traveled to Germany in Week 10.

The 3-11 Patriots are next in action Sunday night against the Broncos in Denver.