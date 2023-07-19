Boston Police search for driver who killed 4-year-old boy in Hyde Park hit-and-run

BOSTON - Boston Police are searching for the driver who killed a 4-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park late Tuesday night.

The boy, who has not been identified, was hit by a car on Wood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The driver did not stop.

An off-duty Boston firefighter who was in the area was the first person to give the child first aid before paramedics arrived. The boy was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to call them immediately. Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area hoping to get a description of the car and generate leads in their search for the driver.

"I just want to send our condolences to the family and all of the community members and people who loved this little boy," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a news conference late Tuesday night. "It's absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second."

"Our hearts and our prayers are with them, with this community," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters.

The mayor said trauma response teams will be in the neighborhood for anyone who needs support.