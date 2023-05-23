"It's been a crazy ride": Boston's own 'Little Fuss Band' to take stage at Boston Calling

Boston's own 'Little Fuss Band' to play at Boston Calling Music Festival

BOSTON - This year's Boston Calling Music Festival will have more female-led bands than ever before. One of the up-and-coming Boston-based bands, Little Fuss, has a big focus on feminism.

Olive Martinez and Cody Von Lehmden are the founding members of this group created while they all studied at Berklee College of Music. Yet, Martinez and Von Lehmden first met during a chance encounter while studying abroad in Spain.

"We just immediately shared the same music tastes and everything," said Von Lehmden. "We immediately started writing demos."

"I feel like we share a lot of the same musical tendencies," Von Lehmden added, speaking to Martinez.

"You're the only person that I feel like it just happens," Martinez responded.

Martinez is lead vocals while Von Lehmden plays guitar. Vitor Oliveria was brought in on drums and Delia Martin added on bass.

The four Berklee students feel like a cohesive group - comfortable on a small couch in a college-sized room.

Martinez said she does much of the writing and focuses many of their songs on feminism.

"Even if it's not specifically like a girl anthem or a girl power anthem, I feel like a lot of the songs are still focused on a female narrator and her experience."

The sound of Little Fuss is a mix of old and new.

"I feel like it's a good kind of middle ground between classic rock arrangements that feel familiar to a listener while also having a lot that is hopefully new and fresh," explained Von Lehmden.

The group expects the Boston Calling experience to be unique and plan on being fans themselves during the weekend.

"I heard an Alanis Morissette song on the radio and started crying," Martinez gushed. "Because I was like this is just so cool, who gets to say that they got to do that?"

And while all of them saw forming a band as part of their journey, not everyone anticipated so much success so soon.

"For me, I expected to do it," Martin admits. "But I didn't think it would be doing as well as it is."

Oliveria sums up the experience perfectly, "It's been a crazy ride so far."