Is winter over? Boston has now gone 725 days without seeing 4 inches of snow

BOSTON - Is winter over? I have had more than a few people ask me this question in recent days. My first inclination is to laugh. I mean, no meteorologist in their right mind would ever call for an end to winter on Feb. 20 in New England.

But, I have to admit, it isn't a completely crazy notion given the current state of the atmosphere.

No big storms in the forecast for Massachusetts

If you take a peek at the 7-day forecast, you will not find any mention of snow or big storms.

Taking that a step further, if we look at the general temperature forecast for the next 1-2 weeks, we see lots of red across the eastern United States.

Currently, there are no signs on any of our models of any significant snow or major winter storms through the end of next week. This essentially gets us through February and the end of meteorological winter (Dec-Jan-Feb).

How much snow does Boston typically get in March?

Still, you would have to be a fool to call for an end to winter on March 1, right?

Well, if we go by recent March weather in Boston, you could make a case for an early end to winter ...

Boston has received 3.1" of snow TOTAL in the last 4 March's. That's an average of less than an inch of snow in March since 2020.

Furthermore, Boston hasn't had a snowstorm totaling 4" or more in 725 days! That is the longest such streak on record.

So, all the recent evidence is actually pointing toward sticking a fork in winter.

There's also a case to be made that any snow that does fall in March (outside of a major blizzard) is typically low impact and unlikely to stick around for more than a few days. The sun angle quickly increases in March and before long, is similar in height and strength to what we would experience in late September!

On March 10, less than three weeks from now, we enter daylight saving time and our sunset will be at 6:45 p.m.! That, to me, more than anything else, is when I feel like spring really arrives.

I should mention that if, by chance, Boston is actually done with snow for the year, this winter would finish as the third least snowy ever on record, beating out last year's measly 12.4".

So, is winter over?

Let's just say I wouldn't put the shovels away just yet but . .

The evidence is mounting and the jury and starting to believe. Old Man Winter is on the ropes and his days are numbered.