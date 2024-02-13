Snow totals in Massachusetts for February 13, 2024 - who has the most?

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for February 13, 2024

BOSTON - Snow returned to the Boston area Tuesday, but amounts varied widely across central and eastern Massachusetts.

Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Dudley 8.8 inches

Charlton 8.2

Leicester 7.0

Auburn 6.0

Douglas 6.0

Westboro 5.9

Rehoboth 5.8

Barnstable 5.8

Chilmark 5.5

Marstons Mills 4.5

Milford 3.5

Bourne 3.5

Middleboro 3.5

Hopkinton 3.3

Sturbridge 3.3

Dennis 3.0

Falmouth 3.0

Worcester 1.8

Boston (Logan Airport) 0.1